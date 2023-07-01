DeChambeau eagles the final hole to take LIV Golf lead in Spain

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

DeChambeau eagles the final hole to take LIV Golf lead in Spain

Bryson DeChambeau hits from the fifth tee during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Sotogrande, Spain. (Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf via AP)
1 of 4 | 

Bryson DeChambeau hits from the fifth tee during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Sotogrande, Spain. (Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dustin Johnson plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Sotogrande, Spain. (Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf via AP)
2 of 4 | 

Dustin Johnson plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Sotogrande, Spain. (Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brooks Koepka watches his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Sotogrande, Spain. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)
3 of 4 | 

Brooks Koepka watches his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Sotogrande, Spain. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Talor Gooch hits his shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Sotogrande, Spain. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)
4 of 4 | 

Talor Gooch hits his shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Sotogrande, Spain. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau made eagle on his final hole at the par-5 17th for an 8-under 63 and a one-shot lead over Talor Gooch on Saturday in LIV Golf-Valderrama.

DeChambeau has yet to win against the 48-man fields on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, and this might be his best chance. He played bogey-free for the day, and his eagle allowed him to move into the lead going into the third and final round.

Gooch, who won back-to-back LIV Golf events in Australia and Singapore earlier this year, had the lead for much of the second round at Valderrama, with eight birdies against one bogey. But then he took a second bogey on the 18th hole and finished with a par for a 65.

Other news
Bryson DeChambeau watches his tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
DeChambeau: ‘Not as much tension’ at US Open after PGA Tour-LIV partnership
Bryson DeChambeau believes he can feel an easing of the tension that’s been sitting on most of the world’s top golfers for the last two years. The 2020 U.S.
Bryson DeChambeau reacts after missing a putt on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Finally paired at a major, Koepka and DeChambeau play nice and play well at PGA
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau insist they ended their beef long ago.

They’ve hugged it out. They’ve made their money. They’ve moved on.
Scottie Scheffler hits from the fairway on the sixth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Scheffler tied for lead in PGA as Oak Hill delivers a new challenge
Scottie Scheffler is part of a three-way tie for the lead going into the weekend at the PGA Championship.
Bryson DeChambeau waves after his putt on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
DeChambeau resurfaces at Oak Hill and leads PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau is the leading the frost-delayed PGA Championship. It’s been more than a year since DeChambeau was the incredible bulk who tried to overpower golf courses.

PGA champion Brooks Koepka, who already has two LIV Golf wins along with Gooch and Dustin Johnson, got his lone mistake out of the way early and shot 65. He was three shots behind DeChambeau.

Johnson shared the opening-round lead but could only manage a 71, leaving him five back. Jason Kokrak was a late arrival due to travel from Ohio and was tied for the 18-hole lead with Johnson. He shot 74 and fell eight shots behind.

DeChambeau was at 9-under 133.

Among those at 1-under 141 was Sergio Garcia, who knows Valderrama as well as anyone. He had to settle for a 71 and was well back in his bid for a first LIV victory.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports