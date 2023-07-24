A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Outdoor deck collapses at an Alabama house, seriously injuring at least 6

 
DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An outdoor deck collapsed at a house in Alabama, seriously injuring at least six people, authorities said.

It wasn’t clear how high the deck was or how far people fell when it collapsed Sunday at the home near Lake Martin, a large reservoir northeast of Montgomery that is a popular recreation area.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the deck collapsed, said Ben Wilkerson, chief of a volunteer fire and rescue department in the area. About 15 people were on it at the time. Everyone is expected to recover.

When emergency crews first responded, “it was a little chaotic,” Wilkerson said. Other fire departments and ambulance services were called.