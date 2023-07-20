Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shooting in New Zealand
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla earnings report
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
Sports

Declan Rice comes in as 2nd-half sub in Arsenal’s 5-0 victory over the MLS All-Stars

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz reacts after scoring a goal in the second half of the MLS All-Star soccer match against the MLS All-Stars, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
1 of 7 | 

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz reacts after scoring a goal in the second half of the MLS All-Star soccer match against the MLS All-Stars, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, right, hugs teammate Gabriel Martinelli after Martinelli scored a goal in the second half of the MLS All-Star soccer match against the MLS All-Stars, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2 of 7 | 

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, right, hugs teammate Gabriel Martinelli after Martinelli scored a goal in the second half of the MLS All-Star soccer match against the MLS All-Stars, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A young fan holds up a sign after the MLS All-Star soccer match between Arsenal and the MLS All-Stars, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
3 of 7 | 

A young fan holds up a sign after the MLS All-Star soccer match between Arsenal and the MLS All-Stars, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga (21) hugs Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice after the MLS All-Star soccer match, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Washington. Arsenal won 5-0. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
4 of 7 | 

FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga (21) hugs Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice after the MLS All-Star soccer match, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Washington. Arsenal won 5-0. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice drives the ball in the second half of the MLS All-Star soccer match against the MLS All-Stars, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
5 of 7 | 

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice drives the ball in the second half of the MLS All-Star soccer match against the MLS All-Stars, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arsenal defender Ben White, right, heads a ball over FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta in the first half of the MLS All-Star soccer match, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
6 of 7 | 

Arsenal defender Ben White, right, heads a ball over FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta in the first half of the MLS All-Star soccer match, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice walks on the field in the second half of the MLS All-Star soccer match against the MLS All-Stars, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
7 of 7 | 

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice walks on the field in the second half of the MLS All-Star soccer match against the MLS All-Stars, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By NOAH TRISTER
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — If this was the reception for Declan Rice in the U.S. capital, imagine this season in London.

Arsenal’s new midfield star came on as a second-half substitute and helped finish off a 5-0 victory over the MLS All-Stars on Wednesday night. Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz all scored — but those weren’t the only highlights for the many red-clad Arsenal supporters in the crowd at Audi Field.

Rice moved from West Ham to the Gunners for a British-record transfer fee last weekend, reported to be 105 million pounds ($138 million). The crowd roared when he came in just over an hour into the match, and cheered again when he possessed the ball.

Other news
Chelsea's Ian Maatson, left, celebrates a goal with Nicolas Jackson, center, while Wrexham's Jacob Mendy (19) walks past during the first half of a club friendly soccer match Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Wrexham opens US tour with 5-0 loss to Chelsea before 50,596 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Wrexham opened a four-game preseason U.S. tour with a 5-0 loss to Chelsea, which got two goals from Ian Maatsen and one each from Conor Gallagher, Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chilwell.
FILE - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team's English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Jordan Henderson is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq
Jordan Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool played Karlsruher in a pre-season friendly as the England midfielder closes in on a possible move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq.
Canadian player Nichelle Prince signs a poster for a fan after practice ahead of the Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 17, 2023. Canada held a public training session ahead of its opening match with players from Melbourne-based Heidelberg United FC watching the Olympic champions practice on their field, preparing for Friday July 21, 2023 game against Nigeria. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup brings a surge of soccer interest in co-host Australia well before kick off
Canada’s public training session ahead of its opening match at the Women’s World Cup was one of many held by competing teams in co-host Australia.
Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland
Security will be heightened ahead of Thursday night’s opening Women’s World Cup game after a gunman killed two people at a downtown construction site in Auckland, roughly 12 hours ahead of co-host New Zealand’s match against Norway.

U.S. national team forward Folarin Balogun, whose days at Arsenal could be numbered, also came on for the London club at the same time as Rice.

By then, the Gunners had a 3-0 lead.

“I think we were suffocated with the weather ... and we could not really control the game,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “But it’s true that we were exceptional in both boxes today. Every time we got in the final third in good position, we put the ball in the back of the net.”

The MLS has defeated the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich in the past in this format, which generally results in competitive games with more defending than some other All-Star events. The MLS team — which did not include recent Miami addition Lionel Messi — received four yellow cards before halftime.

“I thought the referee made the game a little bit about himself once again,” said former Manchester United star and current D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney, who led the MLS team. “I think that’s something that needs improving in the MLS. I’ve said it all season, so it’s a good opportunity for me to bring it up again.”

Jesus opened the scoring with a beautiful chip in the fifth minute. His shot from outside the penalty area sailed past goalkeeper Roman Burki of St. Louis and bounced in off the left post.

Trossard doubled the lead in the 23rd with another goal from outside the penalty area, a bit more toward the middle — and struck harder — than Jesus’ shot.

Trossard was shaken up early in the second half and was replaced by a substitute.

In the first minute after halftime, St. Louis defender Tim Parker was called for a handball in the penalty area, and Jorginho made it 3-0. Martinelli and Havertz scored late to make it a five-goal margin.

“Arsenal showed the quality which they have,” Rooney said. “I thought the All-Star lads, a little bit nervous and hesitant, especially first half when we got into some good areas.”

Havertz is another newcomer to Arsenal, having been signed away from Chelsea.

“He gives you something very different, with quality, with his size as well, when you have to beat the press for example, and use him as an attacking man” Arteta said. “I’m sure throughout the season and throughout games as well, we are going to have the option to use him in different positions.”

U.S. defender Auston Trusty was in the game at the end for Arsenal along with Balogun.

“I think they deserved to enjoy that moment and get that recognition and play in front of their crowds,” Arteta said.

Preparing for its Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest on Aug. 12, Arsenal plays friendlies against Manchester United on Saturday at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and vs. Barcelona on July 26 at Inglewood, California.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports