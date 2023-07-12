Three badly decomposing bodies found in remote Colorado campsite

President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an event with G-7 leaders on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to announce a joint declaration of support for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
NATO and Ukraine
The Quirky Pet owner Cindra Conison, right, and her husband Richard Sheir leave their shop on Monday night, July 10, 2023, in downtown Montpelier, Vt. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)
Northeast flood recovery
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. In a monthslong inquiry, which included reviewing tens of thousands of pages of documents from more than 100 public records requests, The Associated Press has examined what happens behind the scenes when Supreme Court justices travel to colleges and universities for lectures and other events. The AP learned the identities of donors and politicians invited to events with justices, details about the perks that have accompanied the school visits and information about how school trips have helped advance books sales. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
AP Investigation: Supreme Court ethics
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Madison Keys of the US during the women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

Three badly decomposing bodies found in remote Colorado campsite

By JESSE BEDAYN
 
Share

DENVER (AP) — The badly decomposing bodies of three people were found in a remote Rocky Mountains camp in Colorado, and they may have been lying there since late last year, authorities said.

A hiker discovered one of the bodies late Sunday and notified the authorities, who found the other two after arriving at the campsite Monday, Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie said.

Two of the bodies were inside a small, zipped-up tent and the other was outside in the camp, which was in a remote wooded area where hikers typically wouldn’t pass by, he said. There were personal belongings and tarps at the scene, and a lean-to built from local logs over a firepit.

Other news
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Larry Nassar was stabbed in his cell and the attack was not seen by prison cameras, AP source says
Larry Nassar was stabbed in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors.
FILE - Belarusian security officers detain Ales Pushkin, an artist and opposition activist, after he brought a wheelbarrow filled with manure and dumped it in front of President Alexander Lukashenko's office in Minsk, Belarus, July 21, 1999. The Belarusian artist has died in a prison, where he was serving a five-year sentence, human rights activists and his wife said Tuesday July 11, 2023 (AP Photo/File)
Artist who dumped manure at Belarusian president’s office dies in prison, wife says
A Belarusian artist who dumped manure outside an office of President Alexander Lukashenko has died in the prison where he was serving a five-year sentence.
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at federal prison, AP sources say
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida.
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6, 2017 in Corona, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday, July 7, 2023, that he will not fight a state appeals court decision that Van Houten should be let out on parole. (Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, is one big step closer to freedom
Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten is one step closer to being released from prison after California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he’ll no longer fight her parole.

“This is not a typical occurrence anywhere, by any means,” said Murdie, noting that his department doesn’t think the discovery implies any risk to hikers or campers in the area.

The sheriff’s department is looking for missing persons reports that might shed light on the situation, but they haven’t found any yet, he said. The coroner won’t release the identities of those deceased until the next of kin has been notified.

Based on the “fairly mummified” and advanced decomposition of the bodies, they were likely there through the winter and possibly since last fall, Murdie said. Because of the degradation, the autopsies will be difficult and will take at least three weeks, he said.

“Whether they froze to death in the winter or the combination of starved or froze, that’s what it sure seems like,” said the sheriff, noting that the actual causes of death won’t be known until the autopsies are completed.

Murdie said it’s more common for campers or hunters to die of carbon monoxide poisoning by using heaters in enclosed spaces, but that this appears to be different because of how the bodies were found and the remoteness of the camp.

Investigators are trying to “determine what they were actually doing there and why,” said Murdie.

___ Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.