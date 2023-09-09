Bryson Daily’s 5 TDs help Army beat FCS foe Delaware State 57-0

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson Daily threw for three touchdowns, including a 70-yarder to Isaiah Alston, and ran for two more to help Army defeat FCS foe Delaware State 57-0 on Saturday.

Army led 36-0 at halftime behind Daily’s five touchdowns. He was 5 of 6 for 158 yards and three touchdowns, and he added five carries for 27 yards and two more scores in the half. Defensive lineman Kyle Lewis preserved the first-half shutout with a strip-sack and recovery with 43 seconds left before halftime.

Daily’s 13-yard scoring run with eight minutes left in the first quarter was the first offensive touchdown of the season for Army, whose lone touchdown last week came on a 44-yard interception return by Bo Nicolas-Paul.

Daily connected with Alston for touchdowns of 59 and 70 yards. Alston finished the half with three catches for 135 yards.

Army (1-1), which was coming off a five-turnover game against Louisiana-Monroe, turned it over only once — on its first possession in the second half.

Delaware State (0-2) lost its fourth straight dating to last season.

It was Army’s largest margin of victory in a shutout since beating Columbia 60-0 on Oct. 27, 1956.

