Big second quarter sends Richmond to 38-6 victory over Delaware State

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kyle Wickersham passed to Jerry Garcia Jr. for a 56-yard touchdown to cap off a 21-point second quarter and Richmond went on to defeat Delaware State 38-6 on Saturday.

Richmond (1-2) pulled away from a 3-3 tie with three straight touchdowns in the second quarter. Milan Howard ran it in from 3 yards out to give the Spiders the lead with 8:21 left. Savon Smith made it a two-score advantage with a 2-yard scoring run with 1:35 to go. Wickersham and Garcia teamed up with 10 seconds remaining following a three-and-out by the defense to put the Spiders up 24-3 at halftime.

Wickersham hooked up with Nick DeGennaro for a 44-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Jonathan Cardoza-Chicas kicked two field goals for the Hornets (0-3).

Wickersham completed 21 of 26 passes for 260 yards for Richmond. Garcia finished with five receptions for 86 yards and DeGennaro caught five passes for 65.

Marqui Adams totaled 156 yards on 14-of-25 passing with one interception for Delaware State. Wade Inge had four catches for 74 yards.

