Police: Suspect leads cops on long chase amid gunfire, dies

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — An armed person led police on a lengthy chase Friday that involved two carjackings and gunfire — and ended with the suspect dead, Delaware State Police said.

Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell did not elaborate on how the suspect died or identify him.

Troopers had responded to a report of a suspicious person with a gun in Wilmington, and made contact with the suspect, Hatchell said at a news conference. The person ran off and gunshots were fired. A school bus was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.

The suspect ran away, carjacked a vehicle in the Newport area and fled, Hatchell said. After a lengthy pursuit, the suspect left that vehicle behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark, where more shots were fired. The suspect then ran to southbound Interstate 95, where he carjacked a second vehicle and more shots were fired.

The suspect fled to the area just south of Route 896, where shots were fired and “upon contact with police the suspect was pronounced deceased from injuries sustained,” he said, without providing further details.

The investigation involves several police agencies and several crime scenes, Hatchell said. I-95 was closed for hours, causing major delays in the area.