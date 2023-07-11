Elizabeth Holmes, center, walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Holmes is accused of duping elite financial backers, customers and patients into believing that her startup was about to revolutionize medicine. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Investigators say a broken part in the landing gear prevented a Delta plane from landing normally

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators say a broken part prevented pilots of a Delta plane from lowering the nose landing gear before landing last month in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that it sent the fractured part, called a lock link, to its laboratory for examination as it investigates the June 28 incident.

The NTSB said when the upper lock link broke, it allowed the lower lock link to swing down and prevent the landing gear assembly from moving.

A Delta plane lands without its landing gear at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Charlotte, N.C. The airport said in a tweet that the runway was closed following a mechanical issue with Delta Air Lines. No injuries were reported and all passengers were taken to the terminal. The airport said it was working to remove the aircraft and reopen the runway. (WSOC-TV via AP)
Delta passengers exit flight using jet slide after plane lands without front gear extended
Officials say a Delta flight landed roughly but safely at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday without its front landing gear extended.
Firefighters work the scene of a massive fire spread across at least two structures and threatened others in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood, North Carolina, Thursday morning, May 18, 2023. (Khadejh Nikouyeh/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
Firefighters heard, couldn’t rescue 2 killed in massive North Carolina fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Crews searching the rubble of a massive construction fire in North Carolina on Friday found the bodies of two people who firefighters couldn’t reach to save before the flames became too intense.
Valerie Handy-Carey stands at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Finley Avenue on March 19, 2023, in Atlanta. Several months earlier, her daughter Brittany Glover was hit by a car and died while trying to cross the intersection. With pedestrian deaths in the U.S. at their highest in four decades, citizens across the nation are urging lawmakers to break from transportation spending focused on car culture. Atlanta, she said, needs to do more to protect pedestrians and cyclists. (AP Photo/Sharon Johnson)
Push for transit, walkable communities growing across US
ATLANTA (AP) — On the weekend in March when Brittany Glover would have turned 34, her mother stood on the same busy road in Atlanta where her daughter died six months earlier.
FILE - U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks to supporters and the media at his primary election night watch party in Hendersonville, N.C., on May 17, 2022. Cawthorn pleaded guilty Friday, May 5, 2023, to a misdemeanor after his loaded gun was found last year in his carry-on luggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
Ex-Rep. Cawthorn fined after guilty plea over gun at airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor after his loaded gun was found last year in his carry-on luggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Maintenance records for the Boeing 717 have been “quarantined and will be subject to review,” the NTSB said. The plane was built in 2000, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

The NTSB said the pilots of the flight from Atlanta tried several times to lower the landing gear while they circled the Charlotte airport twice to trouble-shoot the problem. Air traffic controllers told the crew they couldn’t see the nose wheel.

The pilots were able to land the plane safely, sliding to a stop on the runway. There were no reports of injuries among the 99 passengers and five crew members, who evacuated on slides, but the plane sustained substantial damage.