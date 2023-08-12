Barcelona to send forward Ousmane Dembélé to Paris Saint-Germain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has reached a transfer deal to send France forward Ousmane Dembélé to Paris Saint-Germain, the Spanish club said Saturday.

Barcelona said that the two clubs have reached an agreement worth 50.4 million euros ($55.2 million) for the explosive winger.

Dembélé, now 26, joined Barcelona in 2017 on a then club-record transfer from Borussia Dortmund that with variables was set to reach 147 million euros (then $173 million) as the club sought a young talent after the unwanted exit of Neymar — to PSG.

After suffering serious injuries early in his stay at Barcelona, Dembélé consolidated himself as one of its most irreplaceable players thanks to his speed and playmaking. He renewed his contract last summer and was set to stay at Barcelona until the end of next season.

His arrival to PSG comes amid speculation that Neymar could be on his way out.

He scored 62 goals in 185 appearances for Barcelona and helped it win three Spanish leagues and two Copa del Rey titles.

His exit comes with the Spanish champion needing to reduce its debt and lower its wage burden. It will leave Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati as its forwards in support of star striker Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona opens its season on Sunday with a visit to Getafe in the Spanish league.

___

