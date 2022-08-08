New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Woman injured by polar bear on Norway’s Svalbard Islands

FILE - A polar bear stands on an ice floe near the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, Friday June 13, 2008. A polar bear attacked a campsite Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 in Norway’s remote Arctic Svalbard Islands, injuring a French tourist, authorities said, adding that the wounds weren't life-threatening. The bear was later killed. (AP Photo/Romas Dabrukas, File)

FILE - A polar bear stands on an ice floe near the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, Friday June 13, 2008. A polar bear attacked a campsite Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 in Norway’s remote Arctic Svalbard Islands, injuring a French tourist, authorities said, adding that the wounds weren’t life-threatening. The bear was later killed. (AP Photo/Romas Dabrukas, File)

By Jan M. Olsen
 
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A polar bear attacked a campsite Monday in Norway’s remote Arctic Svalbard Islands, injuring a French tourist, authorities said, adding that the wounds weren’t life-threatening. The bear was later killed.

The woman, who was not identified, was part of a tour group of 25 people camping at Sveasletta, in the central part of the Svalbard archipelago, which sits more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) north of the Norwegian mainland. The campsite was located across a fjord from Longyearbyen, the main settlement in the Arctic Svalbard archipelago.

Authorities responded to the news of the attack, which came shortly before 8:30 a.m., by flying there in a helicopter, chief superintendent Stein Olav Bredli.

Other news
FILE - Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona makes a pitching change during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, May 9, 2023, in Cleveland. Francona will not be with the team Wednesday, June 28, for a second straight game after being hospitalized when he felt poorly before a series opener against the Kansas City Royals. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett, File)
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
Guardians manager Terry Francona was back at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday for their finale of a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals after dealing with a health issue earlier this week.
FILE - Associate Justice Michael Morgan attends a special session of the Supreme Court of North Carolina at New Bern City Hall in New Bern, N.C., May 15, 2019. North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Mike Morgan, who announced last month he won’t seek reelection to the court next year, says he’s weighing a 2024 bid for governor. Morgan, one of two registered Democrats on the state’s highest court, said this week that many within the party are asking him to look at a gubernatorial candidacy. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP, File)
Outgoing North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan considering gubernatorial bid
Outgoing North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Mike Morgan says he’s weighing a 2024 bid for governor.
FILE - The town of Libby Mont., is shown Feb. 17, 2010. A major U.S. railroad found partially liable for asbestos contamination that’s killed hundreds of people in a Montana town is trying to convince a federal jury a local clinic submitted hundreds of asbestos claims for people who weren’t sick. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Health clinic in Montana Superfund town faces penalties for false asbestos claims
A health clinic in a Montana town plagued by deadly asbestos contamination faces millions of dollars in penalties after a jury found it submitted 337 false asbestos claims to the U.S. government.
Smoke rises from the Diamond Fire that has burned over 2,500 acres, causing mandatory evacuations Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Over 1,000 evacuees return to Arizona homes with brush fire now 30% contained
More than 1,000 people have returned to their homes in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale after firefighters declared a brush fire to be 30% contained.

“The French woman suffered injuries to an arm. Shots were fired at the polar bear, which was scared away from the area,” he said. Further details on her injuries weren’t disclosed. She was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Longyearbyen.

The main newspaper on the Arctic archipelago, Svalbardposten, said the victim was a woman in her 40s, and quoted local hospital official Solveig Jacobsen as saying that the woman was slightly injured.

Bredil later told Svalbardposten that the animal has been “badly injured” and following “a professional assessment” it was put to sleep. It was unclear how it was killed.

Svalbard is dotted with warnings about polar bears. Visitors who choose to sleep outdoors receive stern warnings from authorities that people must carry firearms. At least five people have been killed by polar bears since the 1970s. In 2011, a British teenager was killed and the last time a fatal polar bear mauling was reported on Svalbard was in 2020, when a 38-year-old Dutchman was killed.

Following that attack, there was a debate as to whether people should be allowed to camp in tents but no ban has been decided.

Some residents in Svalbard, home to more than 2,500 people, want a round-the-clock polar bear watch, while others advocate killing all bears that get close to humans.

From 2009 to 2019, 14 polar bears were shot, Norwegian broadcaster NRK said. An estimated 20,000-25,000 polar bears live in the Arctic.

In 2015, a polar bear dragged a Czech tourist out of his tent as he and others were camping north of Longyearbyen, clawing his back before being driven away by gunshots. The bear was later found and killed by authorities.