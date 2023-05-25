Danish police seize 277 bicycles stolen in Norway, headed to Germany aboard truck

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Denmark said Thursday that they seized 277 bicycles stolen in Norway as they were being transported by truck to Germany.

Police said they detained the truck driver - a Lithuanian national who wasn’t identified in line with police policy - who was also sought by Norwegian authorities for a “similar crime.”

Police estimate the bicycles to be worth around 1 million kroner (145,000).

Danish police said the arrest was the result of close cooperation between Germany, Sweden and Norway through the European Union law enforcement agency Europol.