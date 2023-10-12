Steve Scalise
Israel-Hamas war
House speaker vote
Mona Lisa secret
Jada Pinkett Smith
Sports

Denver Broncos transfer controlling owner designation from Rob Walton to CEO Greg Penner

By ARNIE MELENDREZ STAPLETON
 
Share

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos say nothing in the club’s day-to-day operations or organizational structure will change after the transfer of the franchise’s controlling owner designation from Rob Walton to his son-in-law, CEO Greg Penner.

Penner and Carrie Walton Penner, Walton’s daughter, have run the team since the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group bought the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust in August 2022 for a then-record $4.65 billion.

“The NFL has approved changes to the ownership structure of the Walton-Penner group aligned with the family’s long-term vision for the Denver Broncos,” the club said in a statement Wednesday evening.

“These adjustments, which include designating CEO Greg Penner as controlling owner and transferring a portion of Rob Walton’s ownership stake to the Penners’ children, will not impact the ongoing involvement of Greg, Carrie Walton Penner or Rob,” the team added.

Other news
FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Seattle. The Rams have agreed to terms on a trade to send receiver Van Jefferson and a seventh-round pick in 2025 to the Atlanta Falcons for a sixth-round pick in 2025, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
Sean McVay says Rams traded Van Jefferson partly to help the receiver in his impending free agency
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (10) celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammate running back Khalil Herbert (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chase Claypool looking to close Chicago chapter and contribute to Dolphins’ prolific offense
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen, left, talks with quarterback Gardner Minshew, right, during a timeout in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Gardner Minshew looking forward to return to Jacksonville as Colts new starting QB

According to NFL ownership bylaws, each club must have a designated controlling owner with at least a 30% stake in the team.

While the Penners’ four children will receive an ownership stake, they aren’t expected to have any role in running the organization.

The Broncos (1-4) are off to a shaky start under new coach Sean Payton, having lost all three of their home games to underdogs, including the New York Jets, whose offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, was Denver’s coach last season.

The Broncos visit Kansas City on Thursday night and will try to snap a 15-game losing streak to the Chiefs (4-1).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

ARNIE MELENDREZ STAPLETON
Arnie is an NFL writer based in Denver