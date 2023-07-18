FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Sports

Here we go again: Broncos undergo yet another reset with Sean Payton trying to rescue Russell Wilson

FILE - Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, front, chats with retired Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg during NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. Sean Payton is back on the sideline and this time it's in Denver. The former Saints head coach was hired after spending a year in the broadcast booth. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, front, chats with retired Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg during NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. Sean Payton is back on the sideline and this time it’s in Denver. The former Saints head coach was hired after spending a year in the broadcast booth. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE - Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) takes part in drills during a mandatory NFL football minicamp at the Broncos' headquarters Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. Sean Payton is back on the sideline and this time it's in Denver. The former Saints head coach was hired after spending a year in the broadcast booth. His task is to replicate the success he had with Drew Brees in New Orleans by resurrecting Russell Wilson's career. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) takes part in drills during a mandatory NFL football minicamp at the Broncos’ headquarters Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. Sean Payton is back on the sideline and this time it’s in Denver. The former Saints head coach was hired after spending a year in the broadcast booth. His task is to replicate the success he had with Drew Brees in New Orleans by resurrecting Russell Wilson’s career. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

By The Associated Press
 
DENVER BRONCOS (5-12)

CAMP SITE: Englewood, Colorado

KEY ADDITIONS: HC Sean Payton, OC Vance Joseph, OLB Frank Clark, K Elliott Fry, WR Marvin Mims, G Ben Powers, RB Samaje Perine, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, DE Zach Allen, TE Chris Manhertz, OT Mike McGlinchey, QB Jarett Stidham, P Riley Dixon.

KEY LOSSES: K Brandon McManus, DE Dre’Mont Jones, G Dalton Risner, T Calvin Anderson, OL Graham Glasgow, CB Ronald Darby.

KEY STORYLINES: It all boils down to whether quarterback Russell Wilson can show that 2022 was an abnormality and not his new normal. Shockingly bad under novice head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Wilson’s dive was one of the biggest surprises last season and it came on the heels of the Broncos signing him to an enormous contract extension following his acquisition from Seattle. The Broncos retooled their porous offensive line to put beefier pocket protectors in front of Wilson. Payton promises to build his offense around the ground game, taking pressure off his quarterback but putting it on Javonte Williams who is coming off a knee injury. Williams says he’ll be ready for camp but free agent addition Samaje Perine will carry the load until Williams is full-go. Denver hasn’t sniffed the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 in Peyton Manning’s farewell game in 2016 and he’s already been in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for two years.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +4500

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL