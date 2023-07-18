Here we go again: Broncos undergo yet another reset with Sean Payton trying to rescue Russell Wilson

DENVER BRONCOS (5-12)

CAMP SITE: Englewood, Colorado

KEY ADDITIONS: HC Sean Payton, OC Vance Joseph, OLB Frank Clark, K Elliott Fry, WR Marvin Mims, G Ben Powers, RB Samaje Perine, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, DE Zach Allen, TE Chris Manhertz, OT Mike McGlinchey, QB Jarett Stidham, P Riley Dixon.

KEY LOSSES: K Brandon McManus, DE Dre’Mont Jones, G Dalton Risner, T Calvin Anderson, OL Graham Glasgow, CB Ronald Darby.

No more hype videos bombarding social media, no more chronicles of every globetrotting trip, no more merchandise pitches or cringey catchphrases.

KEY STORYLINES: It all boils down to whether quarterback Russell Wilson can show that 2022 was an abnormality and not his new normal. Shockingly bad under novice head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Wilson’s dive was one of the biggest surprises last season and it came on the heels of the Broncos signing him to an enormous contract extension following his acquisition from Seattle. The Broncos retooled their porous offensive line to put beefier pocket protectors in front of Wilson. Payton promises to build his offense around the ground game, taking pressure off his quarterback but putting it on Javonte Williams who is coming off a knee injury. Williams says he’ll be ready for camp but free agent addition Samaje Perine will carry the load until Williams is full-go. Denver hasn’t sniffed the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 in Peyton Manning’s farewell game in 2016 and he’s already been in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for two years.

