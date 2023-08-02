Caden Sterns is emerging as Justin Simmons’ new sidekick in Denver’s stacked secondary

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Sports

Caden Sterns is emerging as Justin Simmons’ new sidekick in Denver’s stacked secondary

By ARNIE STAPLETON
 
Share

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The biggest highlight of training camp for the Denver Broncos so far came when Justin Simmons deflected a Russell Wilson pass and his sidekick at safety made a diving interception and celebrated by punting the ball toward the cheering crowd.

Only, this time it wasn’t veteran Kareem Jackson but third-year pro Caden Sterns, who’s been carving out a bigger role in Denver’s defensive packages, especially in nickel and big nickel, which often features three safeties.

Sterns might even unseat Jackson for the starting job.

Jackson has started 61 of a possible 66 games in his four seasons in Denver, including all 17 a year ago when his 94 tackles were the most in his 13 NFL seasons. At age 35, however, Jackson found free agency quiet and he re-upped with Denver in mid-May for $2.7 million this season.

Jackson still may see extensive action on early downs this season, but Sterns has earned more playing time — so long as he can stay healthy.

In 20 career games, Sterns has been highly efficient, collecting 44 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions and nine pass breakups. But he played in just five games in 2022 before a left hip impingement ended his season early.

He returned to action this offseason and has been a regular on the highlight reel.

“Caden is going to be a heck of a player for a long time. And I’m not just saying that to say that,” Simmons said. “I mean, he’s smart, he understands, he knows how to break down what he’s seeing, he knows how to communicate really well. I think all of those things are tangibles that you need in order to be a great player.”

Their stacked secondary is the Broncos’ biggest strength, led by Simmons at safety — his six interceptions tied for the league lead last year despite playing in just 12 games — and star cornerback Patrick Surtain II, as Denver aims to reverse a seven-year slide in 2023 under new head coach Sean Payton.

For that to happen, Simmons said the secondary has to up its game even more “and Caden is a big part of that.”

Jackson aims to play a major role himself.

“For some reason, it seems when you get a certain age, they always think the cliff is coming,” Jackson said. “It’s my job to come out and prove them wrong.”

Even if he ends up with a reduced role, Jackson said he’ll always help out Sterns, however.

“I still love Caden,” Jackson said. “Obviously, competition is competition. But at the end of the day, I’m not going to turn my back on Caden.”

Sterns appreciates Jackson’s professionalism but said he’s not just competing for a starting spot this year but to stamp himself as one of the league’s rising star safeties: “So, I compete against everybody. But when it comes to the room that we have, it’s nothing but love.”

Notes: The Broncos signed CB Favian Moreau and placed WR Tim Patrick (Achilles tendon) on IR. Sean Payton said CB Riley Moss will miss a month after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia. Moreau is a seventh-year pro who has appeared in 93 games for Washington, Atlanta and the New York Giants.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl