Crooked rim redux: Another Nuggets delay due to bent rim

DENVER (AP) — For the second time this week, a Denver Nuggets game was delayed because of a crooked rim.

Officials stopped play with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter on Friday night with the Nuggets leading Cleveland 96-82 when Cavaliers players noticed the same rim that caused a 35-minute delay on Sunday night was bent again.

Just like on Sunday, a crew with two orange ladders hustled onto the floor with a wrench and level as the crowd booed loudly. Nuggets coach Michael Malone stormed on the floor, stopped at the foul line , saw the rim was bent, shook his head, and went back to the bench.

Workers used a wrench to fix the problem much quicker than in Denver’s win over Boston on Sunday, with the delay lasting just shy of 10 minutes.

