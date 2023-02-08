Denver visits Orlando on 3-game road skid

Denver Nuggets (38-17, first in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (22-33, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hits the road against Orlando looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Magic are 13-14 in home games. Orlando is 10-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Nuggets have gone 12-13 away from home. Denver is the NBA leader in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.7% as a team from deep this season. DeAndre Jordan leads the team shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 119-116 in the last meeting on Jan. 16. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, and Markelle Fultz led the Magic with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franz Wagner averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Nikola Jokic is scoring 24.7 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 19.2 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, 41.2 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Mo Bamba: out (nir - league suspension).

Nuggets: Bruce Brown: day to day (ankle), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Zeke Nnaji: out (shoulder), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .