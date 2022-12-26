Sacramento hosts Denver following Jokic’s 41-point showing

Denver Nuggets (21-11, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (17-14, sixth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Sacramento Kings after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Nuggets’ 128-125 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Kings are 6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks third in the Western Conference with 16.4 fast break points per game led by De’Aaron Fox averaging 3.5.

The Nuggets have gone 17-7 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is 4-3 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Huerter is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 15.3 points. Fox is averaging 19.6 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

Jokic is averaging 24 points, 10.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 117.8 points, 43.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: day to day (hand).

Nuggets: Jamal Murray: day to day (foot), Jeff Green: out (hand), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .