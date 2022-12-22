Denver takes on Portland, looks for 5th straight home win

Portland Trail Blazers (17-15, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (19-11, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Portland trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Nuggets are 6-2 against the rest of their division. Denver is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trail Blazers are 4-4 against the rest of their division. Portland has an 8-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 121-120 on Dec. 9, with Nikola Jokic scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nah’Shon Hyland is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, while averaging 13.7 points and 3.2 assists. Jokic is shooting 62.0% and averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 22.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 42.8 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 117.3 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Jamal Murray: day to day (knee), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (heel), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .