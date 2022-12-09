Denver faces Portland, looks to end 3-game skid

Denver Nuggets (14-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-11, eighth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to break its three-game skid with a victory over Portland.

The Trail Blazers are 2-1 against Northwest Division opponents. Portland ranks fifth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 111.0 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Nuggets are 4-2 in division play. Denver ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Gordon averaging 2.2.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 135-110 on Oct. 25. Damian Lillard scored 31 points to help lead the Trail Blazers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is scoring 24.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 23.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the past 10 games for Portland.

Nikola Jokic is shooting 63.5% and averaging 22.1 points for the Nuggets. Nah’Shon Hyland is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 110.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (hip), Keon Johnson: out (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), John Butler Jr.: day to day (illness).

Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.: out (heel), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .