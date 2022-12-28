Nuggets take on the Kings, aim for 6th straight win

Denver Nuggets (22-11, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (17-15, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Kings -2.5; over/under is 242

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Nuggets take on Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 6-7 against Western Conference teams. Sacramento leads the Western Conference averaging 117.8 points and is shooting 48.7%.

The Nuggets are 18-7 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is sixth in the NBA scoring 16.0 fast break points per game led by Michael Porter Jr. averaging 3.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 113-106 on Dec. 28, with Porter scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is scoring 22.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17.1 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 65.3% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 16 points and 5.4 assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 113.7 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 118.5 points, 43.6 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (hand).

Nuggets: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (wrist), Jeff Green: out (hand), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Aaron Gordon: out (shoulder).

