SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Hollywood actors join strike
A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
FILE - Children cool themselves with electric fans as they take a rest near the Forbidden City on a hot day in Beijing, June 25, 2023. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday, July 13, an already warming Earth steamed to its hottest June on record. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
June was Earth’s hottest month on record
U.S. News

Indiana jail inmate charged with murder in deputy’s strangulation death

Officers and detectives gather at the scene where an inmate crashed a transport van after stealing it with a Marion County sheriff's deputy on-board Monday, July 10, 2023, just outside the Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis. Court documents released Tuesday say a jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
1 of 2 | 

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal stands outside Eskenazi Hospital and announces that Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm died after a prison inmate assaulted him while stealing a transport van from the Community Justice Campus on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Indianapolis. Court documents released Tuesday say the jail inmate accused of killing the sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
2 of 2 | 

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in Indianapolis during an escape attempt while he was being moved in a van was charged Thursday with murder and prosecutors said they are seeking the death penalty against him.

Orlando Mitchell, 34, used his handcuff chain to strangle Deputy John Durm, 61, as the deputy was returning him Monday to the Criminal Justice Center in Indianapolis following a hospital visit, authorities said.

Mitchell was formally charged Thursday with two counts of murder and one count each of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and escape.

Marion County prosecutors filed court paperwork Thursday seeking the death penalty against Mitchell if he’s convicted in Durm’s slaying. That filing cites four aggravating circumstances, including that Durm was killed while performing “his duty as a law enforcement officer.”

At the time of Durm’s killing, Mitchell was awaiting trial for the killing of his ex-girlfriend, Krystal Walton. He had been jailed in that killing since September 2022.

“For decades, Deputy John Durm served our community with honor and dignity. Now, it is our duty to secure justice for Deputy Durm and his family,” prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement.

The Marion County public defender’s office, which is representing Mitchell, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the case.

Authorities said Durm was returning Mitchell to the Criminal Justice Center on Monday when the inmate used his handcuff chain to strangle the deputy after he opened the van’s rear door.

Mitchell then found Durm’s handcuff key, unlocked himself and drove the van a short distance from the detention center before crashing into a wooden pole, authorities said. Other deputies then returned him to custody.