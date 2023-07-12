The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Sheriff asks court to send suspect in deputy's strangulation death to Indiana prison system

Officers and detectives gather at the scene where an inmate crashed a transport van after stealing it with a Marion County sheriff's deputy on-board Monday, July 10, 2023, just outside the Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis. Court documents released Tuesday say a jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff's deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt. Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal stands outside Eskenazi Hospital and announces that Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm died after a prison inmate assaulted him while stealing a transport van from the Community Justice Campus on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Indianapolis. Court documents released Tuesday say the jail inmate accused of killing the sheriff's deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Marion County sheriff filed court papers Wednesday requesting that a man accused of killing a deputy in a transport van be transferred to the custody of the Indiana Department of Correction.

Sheriff Kerry Forestal said in court documents that Orlando Mitchell poses a “risk of serious bodily injury or death to others,” news outlets reported.

A telephone message seeking comment on Forestal’s request was left Wednesday for an attorney representing Mitchell.

Authorities say Mitchell, 34, used his handcuff chain to strangle Deputy John Durm, 61, in the van Monday after returning from a hospital visit to the Criminal Justice Center on Indianapolis’ east side.

Mitchell then found Durm’s handcuff key, unlocked himself and drove the van a short distance from the detention center before crashing into a wooden pole, authorities said. Other deputies then returned him to custody.

He has not been charged in Durm’s death, and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has said a charging decision was not expected before “Thursday afternoon at the very earliest.”

Mitchell was being held Wednesday at the Johnson County Jail in nearby Franklin, according to online jail records.

He has been behind bars since September 2022 awaiting trial for the killing of his ex-girlfriend, Krystal Walton.