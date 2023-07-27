FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
U.S. News

Man suspected of shooting Oregon deputy during eviction identified, deputy still critical

 
TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) — Police have released the name of a man suspected of shooting an Oregon deputy when authorities tried to evict the man from his apartment on Wednesday.

The Beaverton Police Department on Thursday identified the man being served the eviction notice as Kristafer Graves, 34.

When Washington County deputies tried to contact Graves at his apartment in the Portland suburb of Tualatin, he opened fire on the deputies, hitting one multiple times, police said.

At least one deputy returned fire and Graves retreated into his apartment, police said. A SWAT team then responded and after gaining access to the apartment, found Graves dead in the bathroom, police said.

Graves had been shot, but it remains unclear whether deputies shot him or whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, police said. An autopsy will be done to determine his cause of death, police said.

The deputy that was shot has had surgery and remains in critical condition at a hospital, police said Thursday. The deputy’s name hasn’t been released.