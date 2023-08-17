Manhunt underway after a Houston shooting leaves a deputy critically wounded

HOUSTON (AP) — Two men were at-large as a manhunt continued Thursday following the shooting of a Harris County deputy sheriff.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being shot Wednesday night, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a Thursday morning social media post.

Authorities are searching for 34-year-old Terran Green and 37-year-old James Green in connection with the shooting.

Officials did not clarify how the two men know each other. A spokesperson for the sheriff did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

The 29-year-old deputy was shot twice in the upper torso moments after making a traffic stop alone in the northern outskirts of Houston.

The deputy has been with the sheriff’s office for about 15 months, Gonzalez said.

“At this point, we’re just praying that he makes a full recovery,” he said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting in the investigation.