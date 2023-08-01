Sheriff’s deputy in Washington state shot, in serious condition at hospital

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Washington state was shot early Tuesday while responding to a domestic dispute and is in serious condition at a hospital, according to law enforcement officials.

A Yakima County Sheriff’s deputy was helping a woman in front of a residence in the Ahtanum area at about 1:15 a.m. when the man who was the other party in the domestic dispute started shooting, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

The 51-year-old deputy was shot three times, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. The deputy’s partner removed him from the scene and administered first aid before the deputy was taken to a hospital. He’s expected to survive, according to the statement.

The 34-year-old man accused of shooting the deputy was arrested without incident after police officers from Yakima, Union Gap and the Washington State Patrol responded to a request for assistance.

The man is being held in the Yakima County Jail and the Yakima Police Department is investigating.

No further information about the shooting has been released.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Schilperoort told the newspaper his office is stunned by the shooting.

“We are shaken up around the office and thankful the situation wasn’t worse,” he said.