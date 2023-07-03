A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Climate

Springfield residents go days without power after ‘widespread, devastating’ derecho winds

A utility pole lies in a parking lot on Friday, June 30, 2023, snapped off in derecho winds that hit Springfield, Ill., a day earlier along with a string of others on an east-side commercial strip just west of Interstate 55. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
A utility pole lies in a parking lot on Friday, June 30, 2023, snapped off in derecho winds that hit Springfield, Ill., a day earlier along with a string of others on an east-side commercial strip just west of Interstate 55. (AP Photo/John O’Connor)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A utility pole lies at the entrance to a hotel on Friday, June 30, 2023, snapped off in derecho winds that hit Springfield, Ill., a day earlier along with a string of others on an east-side commercial strip just west of Interstate 55. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
A utility pole lies at the entrance to a hotel on Friday, June 30, 2023, snapped off in derecho winds that hit Springfield, Ill., a day earlier along with a string of others on an east-side commercial strip just west of Interstate 55. (AP Photo/John O’Connor)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Springfield, Ill., Mayor Misty Buscher gives an update, Monday, July 3, 2023, on power outages and emergency services available since a derecho hit the capital city on Friday, June 30, snapping hundreds of utility poles and trees and cutting power to 40,000 residents. The city-owned utility is estimating that it will be Sunday, July 9, before power is restored to 90% of the city's residents. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
Springfield, Ill., Mayor Misty Buscher gives an update, Monday, July 3, 2023, on power outages and emergency services available since a derecho hit the capital city on Friday, June 30, snapping hundreds of utility poles and trees and cutting power to 40,000 residents. The city-owned utility is estimating that it will be Sunday, July 9, before power is restored to 90% of the city’s residents. (AP Photo/John O’Connor)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Doug Brown, chief utility engineer for City Water, Light Power in Springfield, Ill., reports on Monday, July 3, 2023, that about 10,000 residents of the capital city remain without power after a derecho hit the city on Friday, June 30, snapping hundreds of power poles and trees and knocking out electricity to 40,000 residents. The extent of the damage and the complexity of the repairs is slowing restoration, Brown said. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
Doug Brown, chief utility engineer for City Water, Light Power in Springfield, Ill., reports on Monday, July 3, 2023, that about 10,000 residents of the capital city remain without power after a derecho hit the city on Friday, June 30, snapping hundreds of power poles and trees and knocking out electricity to 40,000 residents. The extent of the damage and the complexity of the repairs is slowing restoration, Brown said. (AP Photo/John O’Connor)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JOHN O'CONNOR
 
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The fierce derecho that tore through Springfield late last week snapped massive utility poles and trees, causing widespread power outages that are expected to leave many homes in the dark for several more days, officials said Monday.

The severe weather phenomenon often described as an inland hurricane kicked up straight-line winds of 70 mph (110 kph) or more, driving rain horizontally when the ferocious storm erupted Friday in the Midwest.

The destruction was so extensive that municipal utility crews surveying neighborhoods over the weekend often found damage so severe that they made plans to return later to make repairs.

“It seems like it should be an easy fix, but it isn’t. So we want our citizens to know that we hear you; it’s hard, we know you’re without power,” Mayor Misty Buscher said. “We’re doing our best to restore your power as quickly as possible and assess the damage.”

The destruction easily matches that of other Springfield-area weather disasters of recent memory, including a March 2006 tornado and 1978’s surprise Good Friday ice storm, said Doug Brown, chief utility engineer for City Water, Light & Power. But while the tornado’s heaviest damage was localized, for example, the derecho wreaked widespread havoc.

With 10,000 customers without power, CWLP estimates 3,000 more restored by the end of Tuesday, another 3,500 by Friday, and 2,500 by Sunday, leaving 1,000 residents still in the dark.

“We’re still not able to see every piece of damage across the city. It is widespread, it is devastating,” Brown said. Repair crews “go into an area, they assess it, and then if it’s an easy repair they can get to it. And if not, then they have to back off and bring in other people or crews, more material. That delays things.”