Police shoot 16-year-old boy during domestic confrontation

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police officers in Des Moines shot and killed a 16-year-old boy they encountered during a domestic disturbance early Monday morning.

The Des Moines Register reported that a relative of the boy called police about 12:30 a.m. to report the dispute at an apartment complex near Blank Park Zoo. The caller said the disturbance involved the boy and he was armed with a handgun.

Police said in a statement that officers found the boy in an apartment with other family members. Officers tried to talk to the boy to de-escalate the situation but the boy raised the gun toward officers, prompting more than one officer to open fire. The boy later died at a hospital.

State agents are investigating the shooting.