Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:

Class 4A

Record Pts 1. Waukee Northwes (5) 4-0 74 2. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (3) 3-0 64 3. Ankeny Centennial 4-0 56 4. Waukee 4-1 48 5. Dubuque, Senior 3-0 46 6. Sioux City, East 4-0 32 7. North Scott, Eldridge 3-0 22 7. Indianola 3-0 22 (tie) Iowa City, West 4-0 22 (tie) Cedar Falls 2-0 22

Others receiving votes: Burlington 9. Johnston 7. Valley, West Des Moines 7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 3. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 3. Des Moines, Lincoln 1. Marshalltown 1. Waterloo, East 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts 1. North Polk, Alleman (2) 4-0 73 2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (5) 4-0 68 3. Bondurant Farrar 3-0 59 4. Sioux Center 3-0 34 5. Clear Lake 3-0 30 6. Webster City 2-0 25 (tie) Pella 3-1 25 8. MOC-Floyd Valley 4-1 22 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0 14 (tie) Humboldt (1) 2-2 14

Others receiving votes: Carroll 13. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 13. Assumption, Davenport 12. Lewis Central 7. Crestwood, Cresco 7. Dallas Center-Grimes 6. Marion 5. Ballard 3. Mount Vernon 2. Nevada 2. Charles City 2. West Delaware, Manchester 1. Glenwood 1. Harlan 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts 1. Central Lyon (2) 3-0 56 2. Aplington-Parkersburg (2) 4-0 55 3. Roland-Story, Story City (3) 4-0 49 4. Wilton 3-0 32 5. MFL-Mar-Mac 6-0 28 6. West Burlington 5-0 25 7. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 5-0 24 8. Cascade, Western Dubuque 4-0 16 9. Western Christian, Hull 1-1 13 10. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 4-0 12

Others receiving votes: Grundy Center 11. Jesup 10. Monticello 9. Rock Valley 9. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 9. South Central Calhoun 8. Van Meter 5. West Branch 3. West Lyon, Inwood 3. Mediapolis 3. Mid-Prairie, Wellman 2. Pella Christian 1. Des Moines Christian 1. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts 1. North Linn, Troy Mills (5) 5-0 57 2. Grand View Christian (1) 4-0 46 3. West Harrison, Mondamin (1) 4-0 44 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3-0 42 5. WACO, Wayland 5-0 39 6. Bellevue 6-0 36 7. Dunkerton 4-0 33 8. St. Mary's, Remsen 2-0 30 9. Newell-Fonda 2-0 14 10. Lake Mills 3-2 10

Others receiving votes: Lynnville-Sully 9. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Mount Ayr 4. Newman Catholic, Mason City 3. Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 2. Montezuma 1. Keota 1.