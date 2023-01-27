4 people die, ‘multiple’ injured in northern Iowa van crash

WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Four people were killed Friday morning and others were injured when a van they were in went out of control on a slick highway in northern Iowa.

The crash happened a little before 7 a.m. when the driver of a westbound 15-passenger van lost control on icy Highway 20 near the small community of Wellsburg, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The van entered the median and rolled before coming to rest in the highway’s eastbound lanes.

There were 13 people in the van, and the state patrol said four died and “multiple others” were injured.

The state patrol didn’t immediate release the names of those killed or injured.