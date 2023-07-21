DeSantis seeks review of Florida’s holdings in Bud Light maker over transgender influencer backlash

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
U.S. News

DeSantis seeks review of Florida’s holdings in Bud Light maker over transgender influencer backlash

Protesters unfold and raise a rainbow flag behind Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he speaking during a campaign event on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Tega Cay, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Protesters unfold and raise a rainbow flag behind Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he speaking during a campaign event on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Tega Cay, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Presidential candidate and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Florida to investigate its investments in the company that makes Bud Light because of conservative backlash over a transgender social media influencer marketing the beverage.

DeSantis said Thursday in a letter to the State Board of Administration that “all options are on the table” in its response to Dylan Mulvaney’s Instagram post of a video of her opening a Bud Light with her face on the can.

The governor said that due to the the backlash over the post, Anheuser-Busch InBev has suffered sales losses that could affect state investments. He added that the beer manufacturer’s “radical social ideologies” have turned Bud Light into a “social pariah” and losses have been “staggering.”

Other news
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Tega Cay, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
DeSantis downplays Jan. 6, says it wasn’t an insurrection but a ‘protest’ that ‘ended up devolving’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is downplaying the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol. In an interview Friday on the podcast of comedian Russell Brand, DeSantis said the riot “was not an insurrection” but a protest that “ended up devolving, you know, in a way that was unfortunate, of course.”
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Global Black Economic Forum as part of Essence Fest in New Orleans on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Harris says Florida rules on Black history pushed by DeSantis are ‘propaganda’
Vice President Kamala Harris swiped at new standards for teaching Black history in Florida during a trip to Jacksonville on Friday.
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an event on July 18, 2023, in West Columbia, S.C. DeSantis is taking his presidential campaign to Utah, prioritizing a state where rival Donald Trump has struggled in the past.(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
DeSantis, in deeply conservative Utah, says he’s driven more by faith in God than by politics
Ron DeSantis is rebuffing concerns about trailing rival Donald Trump and boasting about endorsements and support in Utah as his campaign looks toward states later in the election calendar and aims to reset.
FILE - Drag queen Angelica Sanchez performs in front of hundreds of people, including immigrants-rights and abortion-rights groups and members of the LGBTQ+ community from across the state, as they take part in a rally and march, May 1, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Librarians in Florida who feared fines for hosting drag queen story hours and Pride parade organizers who worried about citations for including drag performers can breathe easier now. That is because a federal judge in Florida ruled on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that his injunction blocking the state’s anti-drag law extends to all Florida venues. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Florida rulings ease concerns about drag performers at Pride parades, drag queen story hours
Librarians in Florida who feared fines for hosting drag queen story hours, and Pride parade organizers who worried about citations for including drag performers, can breathe easier now.

DeSantis has previously made headlines by battling Walt Disney World over its opposition to a Florida law banning discussion of gender identity and sexuality orientation in schools, and has targeted other companies that promote social issues that don’t match his beliefs.

DeSantis, who sits on the adminstration board, asked its executive director, Lamar Taylor, to review the state’s holdings, questioning whether they violate Florida law, and suggested a shareholder action may be needed against the company.

“We must prudently manage the funds of Florida’s hardworking law enforcement officers, teachers, firefighters and first responders in a manner that focuses on growing returns, not subsidizing an ideological agenda through woke virtue signaling,” DeSantis wrote.

Anheuser-Busch InBev didn’t immediately respond to an email requesting comment.