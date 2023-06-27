Missouri attorney general seeks reversal of former detective’s conviction in Black man’s death

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
U.S. News

Missouri attorney general seeks reversal of former detective’s conviction in Black man’s death

FILE - Police detective Eric DeValkenaere, who shot and killed Cameron Lamb after a chase, testifies, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City, Mo. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is asking a state appeals court to reverse the conviction of DeValkenaere, a white former Kansas City police detective who shot and killed a Black man three years ago. In a brief filed Monday, June 26, 2023, Bailey said evidence presented at a trial in 2021 did not support DeValkenaere's conviction for second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Lamb in 2019. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)

FILE - Police detective Eric DeValkenaere, who shot and killed Cameron Lamb after a chase, testifies, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City, Mo. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is asking a state appeals court to reverse the conviction of DeValkenaere, a white former Kansas City police detective who shot and killed a Black man three years ago. In a brief filed Monday, June 26, 2023, Bailey said evidence presented at a trial in 2021 did not support DeValkenaere’s conviction for second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Lamb in 2019. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By MARGARET STAFFORD and SUMMER BALLENTINE
 
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In an unusual legal move, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is asking a state appeals court to reverse the conviction of a white former Kansas City police detective who shot and killed a Black man three years ago.

In a brief filed Monday, Bailey said the evidence presented at a trial in 2021 did not support Eric DeValkenaere’s conviction for second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019.

Bailey asked the court to reverse DeValkenaere’s conviction or order a new trial.

Other news
FILE - This undated photo provided by Dallas County Sheriff's Office in Buffalo, Missouri shows Timothy Norton. Norton was sentenced Tuesday, June 28, 2023, to life in prison after pleading guilty in the death of a woman who was kept in a cage and dismembered in southwest Missouri in 2021. Another man, James Phelps, entered an Alford plea earlier this year in the same case and was also sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. (Dallas County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
2nd Missouri man sentenced in death of woman who was caged, dismembered
One of two Missouri men charged in the death of a woman who was kept in a cage and later dismembered has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., Jan. 3, 2023. A constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights in Missouri will move forward after a judge on Tuesday, June 20, broke a standoff between Bailey and the Missouri's state auditor that had halted the process. The auditor estimates that allowing abortions once again could cost local governments at least $51,000. Bailey says the measure would cost between $12 billion and $51 billion. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
Missouri judge orders end to GOP officials’ standoff over proposed abortion rights ballot measure
A constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights in Missouri will move forward after a judge broke a standoff between two Republican officials that had halted the process.
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr. John Forsyth. Forsyth, a missing emergency room doctor from Missouri, was found dead in Arkansas from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities confirmed Wednesday, May 31, 2023, but they're still investigating what happened in the week since he was last seen. (Cassville Missouri Police via AP)
A Missouri doctor’s death is steeped in mystery and speculation. Authorities aren’t talking
Many of the people who knew John Forsyth are at a loss to explain the Missouri emergency room doctor’s death.
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The Missouri Supreme Court on Friday, June 9, 2023, has turned aside an appeal by Johnson, who is scheduled to be executed in August for killing a 6-year-old girl. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
Missouri Supreme Court declines to halt August execution of man convicted of killing child
The Missouri Supreme Court has turned aside an appeal by a man scheduled to be executed in August for killing a 6-year-old girl.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, whose office secured DeValkenaere’s conviction, said the motion by the attorney general — the state’s top law enforcement officer — to challenge a conviction was “unprecedented” and an affront to the people of Kansas City.

In a news conference on Monday, she accused Bailey, a Republican who was appointed to the attorney general’s office in January, of “attempting to expand his power to that of a judge.”

“I can’t say in my time, 25 plus years of being here, that I’ve seen anything like this before,” Baker said.

Cameron Lamb’s father, Aqil Bey, said at the news conference that Bailey’s actions were a miscarriage of justice. He said DeValkanaere had been given every legal advantage, including not having to serve a day in jail since his conviction.

“We don’t feel good about it. But we are going to continue to let the legal system run its course, and we’ll see what happens,” Bey said.

Ben Trachtenberg, a University of Missouri School of Law professor and expert in criminal law, agreed that Bailey’s decision was unusual, noting the state’s attorney general’s office has a history of vigorously defending convictions, even in cases where the local prosecutor is trying to overturn a conviction.

Bailey’s predecessor, Eric Schmidt, who is now a Republican U.S. senator, strongly opposed efforts by Baker and former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to release two men — Lamar Johnson and Kevin Strickland — who they believed were jailed for murders they didn’t commit. Both men were eventually released from prison.

Still, Trachtenberg said Bailey was within his authority in not defending DeValkenaere’s conviction.

“The attorney general’s office does have broad responsibility for dealing with criminal appeals,” he said. “But lawyers don’t have to defend every single case. The attorney general’s office’s highest duty is to pursue justice. If they think somebody is innocent, they don’t have to defend the conviction.”

DeValkenaere was convicted in November 2021 of killing Lamb, who was shot as he backed his truck into his garage. Police said DeValkenaere and his partner, Troy Schwalm, went to Lamb’s home after reports that Lamb was involved in a car chase with his girlfriend on residential streets.

Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge J. Dale Youngs, who convicted the former detective after a bench trial, sentenced DeValkenaere to three years for involuntary manslaughter and six years for armed criminal action, with the sentences to run consecutively.

But Youngs later ruled that DeValkenaere could remain free while his conviction is appealed.

In his motion, Bailey said Lamb’s death was “tragic” and shouldn’t have happened. But he argued that DeValkenaere used reasonable force because he believed Lamb was going to shoot Schwalm. The motion, which includes several pages reiterating the police department’s version of events, said officers believed they saw Lamb with a handgun inside the truck, and a handgun was found near the truck after Lamb was shot.

“DeValkenaere’s use of force was reasonable in light of Mr. Lamb’s use of deadly force against Schwalm, and the court erred as a matter of fact and law in determining that Schwalm and DeValkenaere were the initial aggressors,” Bailey wrote. “DeValkenaere also was not criminally negligent.”

Prosecutors and Lamb’s family had alleged the handgun was planted after the shooting. But Youngs did not address that issue when he convicted the detective.

Instead, the judge said the officers had no probable cause to believe that any crime had been committed, had no warrant for Lamb’s arrest and had no search warrant or consent to be on the property. He said police were the initial aggressors and they had a duty to retreat, but DeValkenaere illegally used deadly force instead.

Rumors had swirled in the last month that Republican Gov. Mike Parson was considering pardoning or granting clemency to DeValkenaere, prompting Baker to send him a letter urging him not to do so. Civil rights advocates warned that releasing the former detective could cause unrest in the city and damage an already tense relationship between police and Kansas City’s minority community.

Parson said last week that he had not yet decided what action to take and criticized Baker for using the case for political purposes.

——-

Ballentine reported from Columbia, Missouri.