Detroit Red Wings pick up Yamamoto, Kostin in trade with Oilers for future considerations

FILE - Edmonton Oilers center Klim Kostin (21) plays during an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Detroit Red Wings picked up 24-year-old forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin in a trade with Edmonton on Thursday, June 29, for future considerations. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier, File)
FILE - Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) controls the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The Detroit Red Wings picked up 24-year-old forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin in a trade with Edmonton on Thursday, June 29, for future considerations. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings added much-needed scoring depth, acquiring 24-year-old forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin in a trade with Edmonton on Thursday for future considerations.

The move clears salary cap space for Oilers general manager Ken Holland, who stepped aside when the Red Wings hired general manager Steve Yzerman four years ago.

The 5-foot-8, 153-pound Yamamoto had 10 goals and 15 assists in 58 games last season, which was his sixth in Edmonton. He had career highs with 20 goals and 41 points two seasons ago. The 2017 first-round draft pick, who is from Spokane, Washington, has one year remaining on his contract at $3.1 million.

Kostin, a restricted free agent, had 11 goals and 10 assists in 57 games with the Oilers. The 6-3, 215-pound Russian was acquired from St. Louis in an October trade.

Detroit, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2017, is shooting to find more scorers this summer after trading wingers Tyler Bertuzzi to Boston and Jakub Vrana to St. Louis last season.

The Red Wings had a pair of first-round picks in this week’s NHL draft and selected Canadian center Nate Danielson with the No. 9 pick overall and Swedish defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka at No. 17 overall.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports