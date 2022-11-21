2 students shot while walking away from Detroit school

DETROIT (AP) — Two students were hit by gunfire Monday while walking away from a Detroit school, police said.

The shooting near Henry Ford High School may have been an act of retaliation by people who were circling the area in a car and wearing masks, Chief James White said.

The victims were teenagers whose injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening, White told reporters.

“No one else is at risk. No one at the school is at risk,” the chief said. “This appears to be an isolated incident. This has nothing to do with the school, per se, but the conflict that these two groups are having.”

Henry Ford High is on the northwest side of Detroit.