Michigan Girls Prep Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with Records in parentheses and Total Points. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points 1. Detroit Renaissance (2) (7-0) 70 2. Farmington Hills Mercy (7-0) 62 3. West Bloomfield (2) (7-2) 61 4. East Grand Rapids (7-1) 60 5. Rockford (7-1) 57 6. Flint Carman Ainsworth (1) (6-0) 56 7. Grosse Pointe North (8-1) 41 8. Lowell (8-0) 40 9. Temperance Bedford (9-0) 36 10. Dearborn Divine Child (9-1) 29

Others receiving votes: DeWitt 23, Hudsonville 16, Wayne Memorial 15, Holland West Ottawa 14, Rochester Hills Rochester 9, Saline 9, Northville 4, Traverse City Central 3, Kalamazoo Central 3, East Kentwood 3, Jackson Northwest 2, Byron Center 2, Muskegon 1, Coldwater 1, Hartland 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points 1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (5) (8-0) 75 2. Detroit Edison (9-2) 70 3. Chelsea (8-1) 59 4. Lake Fenton (8-0) 55 5. Frankenmuth (6-1) 50 6. Goodrich (8-0) 45 7. Vicksburg (8-0) 38 8. Big Rapids (8-0) 37 9. Dearborn Divine Child (9-1) 29 (tie) Tecumseh (6-2) 29

Others receiving votes: Haslett 22, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 19, Macomb Lutheran North 14, Escanaba 12, Detroit Country Day 11, North Branch 8, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 5, Houghton 5, Imlay City 5, Alma 4, Redford Westfield Prep 4, Saginaw Swan Valley 3, Benton Harbor 3, Croswell-Lexington 2, Spring Lake 2, Olivet 2, Romulus 2, Freeland 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points 1. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (4) (5-2) 71 2. Dansville (7-1) 64 3. Blissfield (9-1) 56 4. Harbor Springs (8-0) 55 5. Evart (1) (8-1) 54 6. Lake City (8-1) 42 7. Hancock (8-0) 41 8. Buchanan (6-1) 32 9. Sanford-Meridian (8-1) 28 10. Ithaca (8-1) 27

Others receiving votes: Hemlock 21, Calumet 19, Bronson 17, Kent City 16, Niles Brandywine 12, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 10, McBain 8, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 8, Pewamo-Westphalia 6, Elk Rapids 5, Traverse City St. Francis 3, Watervliet 3, Hudson 2.

Division 4

School Total Points 1. Maple City Glen Lake (4) (5-0) 60 2. Baraga (7-1) 44 3. Morenci (8-0) 40 4. Kingston (7-0) 39 5. Portland St. Patrick (5-2) 37 6. St. Charles (7-0) 32 7. Gaylord St. Mary (5-2) 30 8. Mackinaw City (8-0) 28 9. Norway (8-0) 26 (tie) Petersburg Summerfield (9-1) 26

Others receiving votes: Fowler 23, St. Ignace LaSalle 18, Colon 11, Mendon 11, Brethren 10, Cedarville 10, Genesee Christian 10, Munising 8, Ewen-Trout Creek 7, Martin 5, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 4, Ontonagon 1.