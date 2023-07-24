A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off field with injury after grabbing right knee

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson stretches before an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson stretches before an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) warmups before an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) warmups before an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By LARRY LAGE
 
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, a key addition this year, was carted off the field Monday after being injured and grabbing his right knee.

Gardner-Johnson was hurt during a noncontact drill on the second day of training camp.

The injury potentially is a major setback for a team that invested a lot to improve the secondary in hopes of contending and winning the NFC North this season.

Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams, suspended for the first six games of the season, said he was unaware of the NFL gambling policy that he violated.

Detroit signed Gardner-Johnson to an $8 million, one-year deal in March after adding cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency.

He had a career-high six interceptions last season with the Philadelphia Eagles after picking off five passes over three years in New Orleans. Gardner-Johnson has reunited with Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn after playing for them with the Saints.

If the 25-year-old defensive back has a long-term injury, rookie Brian Branch likely will have a chance to play an increased role sooner than was expected.

Detroit drafted the Alabama nickel corner in the second round with the 45th pick overall. The second-team All-America defensive back was one of two players in major college football to defend at least 20 passes and have four sacks over the previous three seasons.

The Lions are entering the season with the highest expectations they’ve had in years. They won eight of their final 10 games last season and finished with a winning record for the first time since 2017.

