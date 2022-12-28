Giants sign LB off Lions practice squad, put Lemieux on IR

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad and placed guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Davis has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions. He played for the Jets in 2021. The 28-year-old has played in 67 regular-season games with 50 starts. He has 327 tackles, 10 1/2 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 10 passes defensed and one interception in his career. He also has six special teams tackles.

He could make his Giants debut Sunday at home against the Indianapolis Colts.

Davis was released at the end of training camp and signed two days later to Detroit’s practice squad. He was promoted to the roster and played in three games, all Lions victories — Nov. 13 at Chicago, Dec. 11 vs. Minnesota, and Dec. 18 in MetLife Stadium against the Jets. He had three tackles (one solo) and one pass defensed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis’ most productive season was in 2018 when he started all 16 games and was credited with a career-high totals of 100 tackles and six sacks. The University of Florida product was the 21st overall selection in the 2017 draft.

Lemieux played in one game this season for the second consecutive year because of injuries. A knee injury limited him to one game last season. The fifth-round draft pick played in 12 games as a rookie with starts in each of the last nine games at left guard.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL