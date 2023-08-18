Receiver-strapped Lions waive injured Denzel Mims and sign former Chargers wide receiver Jason Moore

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions’ search for help at wide receiver continues. The team said Friday it has waived injured wideout Denzel Mims and signed former Los Angeles Chargers receiver Jason Moore.

Mims, acquired last month from the New York Jets for a conditional draft pick, has not practiced the last two weeks because of ankle and calf injuries.

The compensation in the trade was contingent upon Mims, a second-rounder in 2020, making the Lions’ 53-man roster. So the Lions will retain their 2025 sixth-round pick, while a 2025 seventh-round pick will return to New York.

Moore, an undrafted free agent from Division II Findlay, spent the last four seasons with the Chargers. He appeared in 20 games and caught six passes for 104 yards.

The Lions already are without Jameson Williams, a first-rounder last season, for at least the first six games as he serves a suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Williams missed most of last season and also is recovering from a hamstring injury.

