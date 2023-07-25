FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Lions coach Dan Campbell says he’s ‘all for’ signing Teddy Bridgewater to add depth at QB

FILE - Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws the ball on the field before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Detroit Lions are not hiding their interest in possibly signing the free agent quarterback. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that the Lions hosted Bridgewater for a visit on Monday. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions hosted Teddy Bridgewater for a visit this week and are interested in potentially signing the free agent quarterback.

“I don’t think I’ve hidden anything about my feelings for Teddy Bridgewater,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday. “So if we can add a guy like Teddy and bring competition to the room, I’m all for it.”

Jared Goff is Detroit’s starting quarterback, but the potentially contending team does not have a backup with much experience behind him.

Nate Sudfeld and rookie Hendon Hooker are on the depth chart behind Goff. Since Sudfeld was drafted out of Indiana in the sixth round by Washington in 2016, he has not started one game and he has played in just six. Hooker isn’t expected to be ready to play anytime soon because he tore the ACL in his left knee eight months ago.

Bridgewater has started at least one game in seven of his eight seasons, including last year when he filled in for Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa.

The 30-year-old Bridgewater started 29 games the previous two seasons with Carolina and Denver. He combined to throw 33 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions.

Minnesota drafted the former Louisville star with the No. 32 pick overall in 2014 and has a career record of 33-32 as a starter with the Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Panthers, Broncos and Dolphins. He has completed 66% of his passes over his career with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

Bridgewater was at the Lions’ training facility on Monday for a medical evaluation and meetings with Campbell, general manager Brad Holmes, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell.

Campbell acknowledged the Lions’ interest in Bridgewater is a sign they want one of the best players available as a backup at the pivotal position.

“It doesn’t mean that Nate’s out of anything if we go this route, if it works out,” Campbell said. “You’ll feel good about whoever comes out of the fire is going to be the right guy to help you along the way. But yeah, you don’t want the wheels to fall off.”

NOTES: Campbell said DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson avoided a serious knee injury when he was hurt in a noncontact drill and was carted off the field on Monday. “He may be out a day or two, but yeah, seems to be OK,” Campbell said. ... WR Jameson Williams was held out of practice Tuesday with a leg injury. “He probably won’t go for a day or two,” Campbell said. “I don’t think it’s significant, but it’s enough to where he’s not going to practice.” Williams was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

