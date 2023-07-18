Detroit Lions enter training camp with highest expectations in many years

DETROIT LIONS (9-8)

CAMP SITE: Allen Park, Michigan

KEY ADDITIONS: RB David Montgomery, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, WR Marvin Jones, TE Sam LaPorta, CB Cameron Sutton, DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, LB Jack Campbell, CB Emmanuel Moseley, G Graham Glasgow, K Riley Patterson.

KEY LOSSES: RB D’Andre Swift, RB Jamaal Williams, WR DJ Chark, C Evan Brown, CB Jeff Okudah, S DeShon Elliott, CB Mike Hughes, DE Michael Brockers.

KEY STORYLINES: The Lions are entering the season with the highest expectations they’ve had in years. Detroit won eight of its last 10 games last season and finished with a winning record for the first time since 2017. The Lions bolstered their shaky defense in free agency and the draft. Keeping QB Jared Goff healthy will be important because Nate Sudfeld serves as his backup with just six games of experience since being drafted in 2016. There will be a kicking competition with Michael Badgley trying to keep his job, holding off Patterson.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +2200

