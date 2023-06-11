Diamondbacks aim to keep win streak alive against the Tigers

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-25, first in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-36, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (7-2, 2.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (1-6, 7.49 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Diamondbacks -222, Tigers +184; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks seek to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 14-15 record in home games and a 26-36 record overall. The Tigers have a 16-29 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Arizona has a 39-25 record overall and a 19-11 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have the best team batting average in the NL at .264.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Rogers leads Detroit with eight home runs while slugging .426. Javier Baez is 7-for-41 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the Diamondbacks with a .309 batting average, and has 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 14 walks and 38 RBI. Corbin Carroll is 15-for-39 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, .183 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .272 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .