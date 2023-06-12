Tigers head into matchup against the Braves on losing streak

Atlanta Braves (40-25, first in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-37, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (0-0); Tigers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to end a nine-game skid when they take on the Atlanta Braves.

Detroit is 14-16 at home and 26-37 overall. The Tigers have gone 21-9 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta is 20-10 in road games and 40-25 overall. The Braves have the top team ERA in the NL at 3.78.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Rogers leads the Tigers with eight home runs while slugging .426. Miguel Cabrera is 8-for-22 with four doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 20 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs while hitting .331 for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-38 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, .191 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Braves: 8-2, .298 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .