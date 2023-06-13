Tigers bring 1-0 series advantage over Braves into game 2

Atlanta Braves (40-26, first in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (27-37, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (0-1, 2.70 ERA, .70 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -267, Tigers +217; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Atlanta Braves, leading the series 1-0.

Detroit has a 15-16 record in home games and a 27-37 record overall. The Tigers have gone 17-30 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Atlanta has a 20-11 record in road games and a 40-26 record overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.80 ERA, which leads the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 45 RBI for the Braves. Eddie Rosario is 12-for-43 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, .198 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Braves: 7-3, .299 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Marcell Ozuna: day-to-day (wrist), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .