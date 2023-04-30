Orioles play the Tigers leading series 2-1

Baltimore Orioles (18-9, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (10-16, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-1, 6.30 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-3, 7.25 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -153, Tigers +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Detroit Tigers leading the series 2-1.

Detroit is 5-6 at home and 10-16 overall. The Tigers have an 8-14 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Baltimore has a 9-5 record on the road and an 18-9 record overall. The Orioles have an 8-0 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Vierling has a .286 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has six doubles and a home run. Zach McKinstry is 11-for-27 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has a .319 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has seven doubles, a triple and four home runs. Jorge Mateo is 13-for-32 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Orioles: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .