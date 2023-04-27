Orioles play the Tigers after Urias’ 4-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (16-8, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-14, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (4-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-3, 7.56 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -156, Tigers +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Detroit Tigers after Ramon Urias had four hits on Wednesday in a 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

Detroit is 4-4 at home and 9-14 overall. The Tigers have gone 7-2 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Baltimore has gone 7-4 on the road and 16-8 overall. The Orioles have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .336.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has four doubles for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 7-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has three home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI while hitting .271 for the Orioles. Jorge Mateo is 12-for-29 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by five runs

Orioles: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (hand), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (hand), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .