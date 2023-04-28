Orioles visit the Tigers on 4-game road win streak

Baltimore Orioles (17-8, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-15, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 5.12 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 2.32 ERA, .84 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Orioles -130, Tigers +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles hit the road against the Detroit Tigers aiming to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Detroit has a 4-5 record in home games and a 9-15 record overall. The Tigers have a 7-13 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Baltimore is 8-4 in road games and 17-8 overall. The Orioles are 12-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Orioles are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has two home runs, seven walks and 11 RBI while hitting .220 for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 13-for-36 with three doubles and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jorge Mateo has five doubles and four home runs for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 12-for-35 with two doubles, two triples and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Orioles: 9-1, .249 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: day-to-day (shoulder), Javier Baez: day-to-day (hand), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (hand), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .