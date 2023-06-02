White Sox take on the Tigers in first of 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (26-28, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-35, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (0-0); White Sox: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Detroit Tigers on Friday to open a three-game series.

Chicago is 23-35 overall and 13-15 at home. The White Sox are 20-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit has gone 12-15 on the road and 26-28 overall. The Tigers are 18-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Friday for the fifth time this season. The Tigers are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 28 extra base hits (15 doubles and 13 home runs). Romy Gonzalez is 10-for-33 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by one run

Tigers: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (wrist), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Tigers: Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .