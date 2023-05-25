Tigers begin 4-game series with the White Sox

By The Associated Press

Chicago White Sox (21-30, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (22-25, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (3-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Tigers: Alex Faedo (0-2, 4.60 ERA, .83 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -141, Tigers +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Detroit has a 22-25 record overall and a 10-10 record at home. The Tigers are 16-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago has a 21-30 record overall and a 9-17 record in road games. The White Sox have a 13-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 11 doubles, four home runs and 21 RBI for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 16-for-41 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert has 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 RBI for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 11-for-37 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 7-3, .241 batting average, 1.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (hip), Hanser Alberto: day-to-day (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (wrist), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .