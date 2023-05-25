AP NEWS
Tigers begin 4-game series with the White Sox

ByThe Associated PressMay 25, 2023 GMT

Chicago White Sox (21-30, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (22-25, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (3-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Tigers: Alex Faedo (0-2, 4.60 ERA, .83 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -141, Tigers +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Detroit has a 22-25 record overall and a 10-10 record at home. The Tigers are 16-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago has a 21-30 record overall and a 9-17 record in road games. The White Sox have a 13-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 11 doubles, four home runs and 21 RBI for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 16-for-41 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

    • Luis Robert has 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 RBI for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 11-for-37 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by eight runs

    White Sox: 7-3, .241 batting average, 1.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

    INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (hip), Hanser Alberto: day-to-day (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (wrist), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

