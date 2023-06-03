White Sox face the Tigers leading series 1-0

Detroit Tigers (26-29, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (24-35, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.88 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -162, Tigers +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

Chicago has a 14-15 record at home and a 24-35 record overall. The White Sox have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.

Detroit has a 26-29 record overall and a 12-16 record on the road. The Tigers have a 10-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Tigers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .256 for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 14-for-42 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 13 doubles and four home runs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Tigers: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Tigers: Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .