Anderson leads White Sox against the Tigers after 4-hit performance

Chicago White Sox (22-31, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (23-26, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jesse Scholtens (0-2, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, five strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 4.08 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Tigers -115, White Sox -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers after Tim Anderson had four hits against the Tigers on Friday.

Detroit is 23-26 overall and 11-11 at home. The Tigers are 8-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago has gone 10-18 on the road and 22-31 overall. The White Sox have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Rogers leads the Tigers with five home runs while slugging .367. Riley Greene is 16-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has 14 doubles, a triple and 13 RBI for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 7-for-30 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by nine runs

White Sox: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (wrist), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .