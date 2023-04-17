Tigers host the Guardians to open 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (9-7, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (5-9, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Hunter Gaddis (0-0); Tigers: Matthew Boyd (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Guardians -120, Tigers +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Detroit has gone 2-3 at home and 5-9 overall. The Tigers are 4-8 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cleveland has gone 7-3 on the road and 9-7 overall. The Guardians have a 6-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .000 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

